Front Royal Salvation Army Corps holds “Stuff the Truck” event

The Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons have already resulted in record numbers of people turning to the Salvation Army for help. To help meet the need for Christmas food boxes, the Salvation Army will be holding a “Stuff the Truck” food drive at the Front Royal Wal-Mart from December 5th through December 8th, 10:30 am to 7:00 pm each day. This food drive is critical to ensuring that there is enough food for the more than 230 Christmas food boxes to be distributed later this month. For more information, contact Lt. Pradeep Ramaji at the Salvation Army Front Royal Corps at 540-635-4020.

