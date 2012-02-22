Divided senate OKs help for private schools

Repub Lt. governor pushes controversial funding initiative through

By Zack Budryk
Capital News Service

RICHMOND – In yet another bill that divided Republicans and Democrats down the aisle, on Feb. 17th the Virginia Senate passed legislation to provide tax credits for individuals and businesses that fund scholarships for low and middle-income students to attend parochial and private schools.

Senate Bill 131, sponsored by Sen. William Stanley, R-Moneta, would provide a 65 percent tax credit for individuals and corporations that donate money for such scholarships. The state would cap the total tax credits at $25 million per year. Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-26th, sponsored a bill capping the tax credits at $50 million.

SB 131 was debated on the Senate floor for nearly an hour. Then all 20 Republican senators voted for it; all 20 Democrats voted against it. The bill passed when Lt. Gov. Bill Bolling, a Republican, cast the tie-breaking vote.

Proponents of such “school choice” legislation assert that it would give students access to a quality of education that their families otherwise could not afford.

Low income help?

Under the bill, scholarships supported by tax credits must go “only to students whose family’s annual household income is not in excess of 300 percent of the current poverty guidelines or eligible students with a disability.”

That means a student from a family of four with an annual income of $69,150 would qualify for a scholarship. (Under the federal government’s 2012 guidelines, the poverty level for such a family is $23,050.)

The tax credit program would fund about 7,300 private-school scholarships, according to an analysis of SB 131. The bill would establish “Education Improvement Scholarships Tax Credits.” These credits would go to taxpayers “making monetary donations to scholarship foundations” approved by the Virginia Department of Education.

State funding of religion?

Senate Democrats condemned the bill, saying it amounted to taxpayer subsidies for religious schools and a violation of the principle of separation of church and state.

Sen. J. Chapman Petersen, D-Fairfax, argued that the bill would violate the Virginia Constitution, which forbids “any appropriation of public funds, personal property, or real estate to any church or sectarian society.”

“The purpose behind that [article] in our 1971 constitution is quite clear: We don’t appropriate to private entities; we give the money to public entities,” Petersen said. “That’s why we’re a public body.”

Sen. Janet Howell, D-Reston, said SB 131 would undermine the public school system.

“I think if you were to look at any history of this county … the reason why people have been lifted out of poverty is the public school system,” Howell said. She said the bill is part of an effort by Republicans to sap resources from public education.

“Right now it’s a trickle of blood,” Howell said. “But if we keep this up, this will be a hemorrhaging of blood from our public schools.”

Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, expressed similar sentiments.

“Our public education system has issues; it needs more funding. But what we don’t need to do is run away from it,” Deeds said. “That’s what this bill does.”

Republican social agenda

“We have heard for quite a while from many that it takes a community to raise and educate a child. And paradoxically, the burden has been placed on the state to do just that with taxpayer dollars managed by a distant government agency,” Stanley said. “This bill will initiate the real change needed to encourage investment by offering solutions tailored to solve specific problems as determined by those closest to the situation.”

Gov. Bob McDonnell has long been a proponent of such legislation. The Republican governor, who headlined a rally for “school choice” earlier in the month, praised the vote.

“Virginia students deserve a world-class education regardless of their ZIP code and socio-economic status. Public and private-sector entities must come together to provide every possible opportunity for students to get the education they need to fill the good jobs available in the 21st century,” McDonnell said in a statement following the vote.

“This legislation will increase the ability of nonprofit organizations to provide education improvement scholarships so low-income students or students with disabilities can attend the nonpublic school of their choice. It is a common-sense measure that will spur private support in educating the leaders of tomorrow and will give students a new opportunity to learn the skills they need to be successful in the future.”

SB 131 is the latest in a series of bills this session concerning hot-button issues for social conservatives; others include abortion, voter identification and drug testing for welfare recipients. This was the 10th tie-breaker Bolling has cast.

On Tuesday, the House passed its own bill providing tax credits for private-school scholarships. The 64-35 vote also was along party lines.

House Bill 321, sponsored by Delegate Jimmie Massie, R-Richmond, would support scholarships for students eligible for the free and reduced-price lunch program. (A family of four qualifies for that program if its annual income is below $41,348.)

Under the House legislation, corporations would receive a tax credit equal to 70 percent of their donations to the scholarships.

On the Web

To monitor or comment on Senate Bill 131, visit the Richmond Sunlight website:
www.richmondsunlight.com/bill/2012/sb131

Here are the 2012 poverty guidelines published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Under SB 131, scholarships supported by state tax credits could go to students from families that make up to three times the poverty levels: http://aspe.hhs.gov/poverty/12poverty.shtml

How They Voted

Here is how the Senate voted Friday on “SB 131 Income tax, corporate; tax credits for donations to organizations, etc.”

Floor: 02/17/12 Senate: Read third time and passed Senate (20-Y 20-N)

YEAS – Black, Blevins, Carrico, Garrett, Hanger, Martin, McDougle, McWaters, Newman, Norment, Obenshain, Reeves, Ruff, Smith, Stanley, Stosch, Stuart, Vogel, Wagner, Watkins – 20.

NAYS – Barker, Colgan, Deeds, Ebbin, Edwards, Favola, Herring, Howell, Locke, Lucas, Marsden, Marsh, McEachin, Miller, J.C., Miller, Y.B., Northam, Petersen, Puckett, Puller, Saslaw – 20.

Mr. President (Lt. Gov. Bill Bolling): YEA

Advertisements
Published in: on February 22, 2012 at 10:38 pm  Comments (19)  

The URI to TrackBack this entry is: https://wcrnews.wordpress.com/2012/02/22/divided-senate-oks-help-for-private-schools/trackback/

RSS feed for comments on this post.

19 CommentsLeave a comment

  1. On June 12, 2013 at 10:42 pm automaty do gry said:

    I do not even know how I ended up right here, however I assumed this post
    used to be good. I do not know who you are however definitely
    you’re going to a famous blogger should you aren’t already.

    Cheers!

    Reply
  2. On June 12, 2013 at 10:43 pm darmowe spiny said:

    My brother suggested I might like this web site.
    He was totally right. This post truly made my day.
    You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info!
    Thanks!

    Reply
  3. On June 19, 2013 at 7:19 am Read More Here said:

    I like what you guys are up too. This kind
    of clever work and reporting! Keep up the good works guys I’ve added you guys to my blogroll.

    Reply
  4. On June 21, 2013 at 4:43 pm back taxes lawyer said:

    More often than not, the IRS enables you to possess more time to collect the
    amount for the tax settlement if you cannot pay everything on the spot.
    Because Circular 230 covers written advice, that provision could include
    communications on blogs, Facebook, Linked
    – In, and Twitter. A tax attorney or Certified Tax Resolution Specialist
    makes deals with them all day every day including negotiating
    Offer In Compromise tax settlements and IRS payment plan.

    Reply
  5. On July 22, 2013 at 4:53 pm game online terbaru said:

    Hi, for all time i used to check website posts here early in the dawn,
    for the reason that i like to find out more and more.

    Reply
  6. On July 27, 2013 at 4:57 pm Albertha said:

    An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto
    a coworker who was doing a little research on this.
    And he actually bought me dinner due to the fact that I found it for him.

    .. lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the meal!
    ! But yeah, thanks for spending time to talk about this matter here on your web
    site.

    Reply
  7. On August 1, 2013 at 9:52 pm sip trunking provider said:

    When someone writes an article he/she retains the image of a user in
    his/her mind that how a user can be aware of it.
    Therefore that’s why this article is perfect. Thanks!

    Reply
  8. On August 2, 2013 at 7:03 am Los Angeles Video Production said:

    Greetings from Florida! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to check out your blog on my iphone during lunch break. I love the info you present here and can’t wait to
    take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how quick your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .
    . Anyways, amazing site!

    Reply
  9. On October 1, 2013 at 11:45 pm league of legends said:

    I love it whenever people come together and
    share thoughts. Great website, continue the good work!

    Reply
  10. On November 11, 2013 at 1:14 am Margot Robbie Latest News on Will Smith said:

    It is not my first time to pay a quick visit this website, i
    am browsing this website dailly and obtain fastidious
    information from here all the time.

    Reply
  11. On December 19, 2013 at 5:42 am holiday catering hartford connecticut said:

    I have been browsing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
    It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers
    made good content as you did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.

    Reply
  12. On July 8, 2014 at 7:56 pm League of Legends said:

    Thanks for the marvelous posting! I quite enjoyed
    reading it, you can be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will eventually
    come back from now on. I want to encourage you to continue your great job,
    have a nice evening!

    Reply
  13. On July 8, 2014 at 11:35 pm League of Legends tricks guide said:

    Hi there everyone, it’s my first visit at this web site,
    and article is in fact fruitful designed for
    me, keep up posting these types of articles or reviews.

    Reply
  14. On August 26, 2014 at 12:08 pm mal seizures said:

    You are so interesting! I don’t think I have read a single thing like that before.
    So great to discover someone with some unique thoughts on this subject matter.
    Really.. thanks for starting this up. This site is something that is needed on the
    internet, someone with some originality!

    Reply
  15. On September 9, 2014 at 5:25 am Hot Actress Photos said:

    I think the admin of this web site is actually
    working hard in support of his web page, since here every information is quality based stuff.

    Reply
  16. On September 11, 2014 at 11:24 am depannage informatique said:

    I think the admin of this web page is truly working hard in support of his website,
    because here every material is quality based stuff.

    Reply
  17. On September 15, 2014 at 12:28 pm great car accessories said:

    No matter if some one searches for his required thing, so he/she needs to be
    available that in detail, therefore that thing
    is maintained over here.

    Reply
  18. On March 9, 2015 at 1:36 pm jual lift barang said:

    Very quickly this site will be famous amid all blogging
    and site-building people, due to it’s pleasant content

    Reply
  19. On April 8, 2017 at 8:17 am dépannage informatique à l'isle sur la Sorgue & Vaucluse said:

    Thanks on your marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it, you are a great author.I will remember to bookmark your blog and will come back from now on. I
    want to encourage that you continue your great posts, have a nice holiday weekend!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: