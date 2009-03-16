Town begins online posting of meeting videos

FRONT ROYAL VA–Front Royal Town Manager Mike Graham and Director of Information Technology Jonathan McMahon unveiled the new Town of Front Royal Municipal Video Portal today. This video portal will provide citizens with the ability to view webcasts of Front Royal Town Council meetings and other video communications from the Town. Prior to this time, the only way to watch a Town Council meeting without actually being present at the meeting was to view the Tuesday night broadcast on Comcast Channel 16 (the local government access channel). Copies of the videos of Town Council meetings have always been available to citizens upon request; however, there is a fee to cover the cost of duplication.

The webcasts are available by visiting the website http://video.frontroyalva.com. At this time, webcasts of the past two Town Council meetings are available online (February 23 March 9 meetings). Mayor Tewalt’s 2009 State of the Town Address is also available for viewing, and several other webcasts will be online by the end of the week. The Town will continue posting new council meetings as they occur, with the intent of having each webcast online by the Wednesday following the Town Council meeting. Since storage space is not unlimited, the webcasts of the older meetings will be rotated out over time to allow for new meetings to be posted.

